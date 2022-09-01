CI Investments Inc. Sells 308,898 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 308,898 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $93.44 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The company has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

