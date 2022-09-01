CI Investments Inc. Sells 25,755 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 599,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,755 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $17,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 39,659.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 157,051 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 333.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 73,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $234,554.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,070,493 shares in the company, valued at $37,520,779.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,892 shares of company stock worth $4,973,371. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Further Reading

