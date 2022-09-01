CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,023,151 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023,151 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $15,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBSW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Investec lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

Shares of SBSW opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3246 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

