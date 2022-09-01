CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,782 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 135,862 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $20,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $1,647,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,959 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 226.2% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 101,446 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after buying an additional 70,350 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 118,363 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 151,526 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,170,000 after buying an additional 33,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.91.

In related news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,759,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,755.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,759,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,701 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,180 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $126.87 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $147.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

