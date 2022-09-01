CI Investments Inc. Has $27.68 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $27,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

