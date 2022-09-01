CI Investments Inc. Has $22.85 Million Stock Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 1.89% of Malibu Boats worth $22,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 40.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 632,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $78.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.