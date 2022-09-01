CI Investments Inc. Buys 585,214 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 2,477.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,214 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.17% of The Carlyle Group worth $29,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10,648.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,474 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $48,910,000. Snowhook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,933,000. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 246.3% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 699,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,390,000 after buying an additional 497,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 136.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,054,000 after purchasing an additional 472,996 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $343,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,630,787 shares of company stock worth $106,651,622. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

