CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $19,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,152,000 after buying an additional 346,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atlassian by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,003,000 after buying an additional 102,685 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,166,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,121,000 after buying an additional 172,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Atlassian by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 959,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $247.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of -101.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.32.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

