CI Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,647,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 235,432 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Ecopetrol worth $30,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Ecopetrol by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecopetrol by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

NYSE:EC opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.797 per share. This represents a yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.32%.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

