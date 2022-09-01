CI Investments Inc. Acquires 7,682 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $25,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $137.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.04. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.06 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

