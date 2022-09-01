China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.66

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.66 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05). China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50.

China Nonferrous Gold Limited engages in exploration, mine development, and mining activities in the Cayman Islands. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

