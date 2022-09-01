Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Announces Earnings Results

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Chico’s FAS updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.87 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.14 EPS.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CHS shares. StockNews.com raised Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,185,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,601,992.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth $48,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth about $95,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

