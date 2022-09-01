Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Chewy Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.26 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, Director James A. Star bought 181,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $4,219,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 722,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,643,013.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Star acquired 181,478 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 592,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,163 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth about $747,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 7,511.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.37.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

