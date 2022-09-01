Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9,410.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.2% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $3.03 on Thursday, reaching $155.03. 220,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,923,550. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $304.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

