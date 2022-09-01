Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.45

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.45 and traded as high as C$12.99. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$12.99, with a volume of 6,186 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cormark upped their price target on Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Chesswood Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$223.20 million and a PE ratio of 9.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 948.35, a current ratio of 34.78 and a quick ratio of 32.85.

Chesswood Group Dividend Announcement

Chesswood Group ( TSE:CHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$68.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesswood Group Limited will post 2.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Comrev Investments Limited bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, with a total value of C$107,515.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,962,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,731,514.57. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $138,292 and have sold 2,000 shares valued at $26,797.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

See Also

