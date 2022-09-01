Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Position Raised by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Chesapeake Energy worth $30,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,635,000 after buying an additional 1,148,717 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $96,542,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,075,000 after acquiring an additional 861,997 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $54,157,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 878,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,693,000 after buying an additional 522,686 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.19 per share, with a total value of $127,823.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,025.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.04 per share, for a total transaction of $246,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,025.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

CHK traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.16. 15,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,007. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.74. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $105.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $2.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

