Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 94,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,561 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 55,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $302,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after purchasing an additional 41,118 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $160.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.