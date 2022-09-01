ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Short Interest Up 6.1% in August

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at ChemoCentryx

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $99,124.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $99,124.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $6,531,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,393,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,242,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,848,962. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ChemoCentryx Stock Performance

CCXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Shares of CCXI stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.49. 38,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,793. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.67.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

