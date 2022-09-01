Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 277.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 19,497 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $2.28 on Thursday, hitting $117.96. 4,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,690. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.92 and a 200-day moving average of $129.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.