ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. The company had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. ChargePoint updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ChargePoint Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $28.72.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at $364,604.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,604.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $52,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,175.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,118,476 shares of company stock worth $28,874,024 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 16.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 17.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.