CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. IV
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFIV. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance
Shares of CFIV stock remained flat at $9.90 during trading hours on Thursday. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,988. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.
CF Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile
CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.
