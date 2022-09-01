Celo Achieves Market Cap of $381.72 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00004172 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $381.72 million and $13.71 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,324,704 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

