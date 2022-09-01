Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,735 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 119,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 638,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,410,000 after acquiring an additional 75,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $386,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.41. The company had a trading volume of 89,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,408. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.90.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.