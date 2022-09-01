Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $18.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,257 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $18,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.25. 10,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,977. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.49. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85.

