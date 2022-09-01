CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

Several research firms have commented on CTT. Robert W. Baird lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 79,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Price Performance

About CatchMark Timber Trust

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $524.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.13. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

(Get Rating)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.