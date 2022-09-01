Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Short Interest Update

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

Catalent Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $88.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,170. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.26. Catalent has a 12-month low of $86.11 and a 12-month high of $142.64.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $495,725.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $616,791,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Catalent by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,690,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $141,032,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Catalent by 15.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after buying an additional 929,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

