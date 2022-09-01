Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the July 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 836,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Castor Maritime Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Castor Maritime stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 606,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,261. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $122.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Castor Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.88.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castor Maritime

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Castor Maritime by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Castor Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.