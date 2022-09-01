Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Trading Up 3.3%

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Approximately 1,309,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,061,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).
The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.77 million and a PE ratio of -33.00.
Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.
