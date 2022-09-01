Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $39.42. 73,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,868,096. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 583,314 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466,546 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,759,000 after acquiring an additional 738,453 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,054,000 after acquiring an additional 876,829 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

