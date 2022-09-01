Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Up 3.7%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.24. 13,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 691,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $629.10 million and a P/E ratio of -6.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34.

In related news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $485,242.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,101.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter worth $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

