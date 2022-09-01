CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.61 million.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CARG stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.22. 1,324,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,671. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 29.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.