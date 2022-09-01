CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Down to $6.84

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $6.49. CareMax shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 2,838 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

CareMax Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a market cap of $562.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 2.80.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $172.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.11 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. Research analysts anticipate that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareMax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About CareMax

(Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Recommended Stories

