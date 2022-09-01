CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Down to $6.84

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $6.49. CareMax shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 2,838 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
CareMax Trading Down 5.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a market cap of $562.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 2.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareMax
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.
About CareMax
CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.
