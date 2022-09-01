CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Short Interest Down 16.3% in August

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

CareMax Stock Performance

Shares of CMAXW stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CareMax stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 386,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. CareMax makes up 0.4% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

