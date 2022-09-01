CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.25

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 20043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CareDx to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $62,546.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,675.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CareDx by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.