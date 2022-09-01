Capital Analysts LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises 0.6% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $9,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,046,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,270,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 926,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,476,000 after acquiring an additional 62,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 673,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,082,000 after acquiring an additional 100,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 51,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,101. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.96. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $67.29.

