Capital Analysts LLC Purchases Shares of 37,383 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 638.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after buying an additional 367,272 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.97. 100,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,070. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.15.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

