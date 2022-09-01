Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 6,864 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $263,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.88. The stock had a trading volume of 49,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,506. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

