Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 281.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 293,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,456 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $13,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,639,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 127,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 38,814 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,832. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49.

