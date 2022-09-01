Capital Analysts LLC Has $5.95 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.30. The company had a trading volume of 233,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,693. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

