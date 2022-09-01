Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $182.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.40. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.21 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

