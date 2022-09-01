Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 935,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,531 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $65,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after buying an additional 14,980,189 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,323,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $234,378,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.29. 11,244,664 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

