Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Target Price to $10.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ARBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

ARBK stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

About Argo Blockchain

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 7.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 392,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

