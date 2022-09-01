Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Target Price to $10.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
ARBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.44.
ARBK stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $21.00.
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
