Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $185.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.18% from the stock’s previous close.

VEEV has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.32.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $199.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 78.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.14. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $336.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

