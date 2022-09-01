Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Update

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,910,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the July 31st total of 34,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Camber Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEI remained flat at $0.35 during trading on Wednesday. 15,712,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,485,332. Camber Energy has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camber Energy

Camber Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 64,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Kansas, Missouri; Louisiana; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its total estimated proved producing reserves consists of approximately 73,800 barrels of oil equivalent, including 48,400 barrels were crude oil and NGL reserves, and 152,400 thousand cubic feet were natural gas reserves.

