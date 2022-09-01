Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Update

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,910,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the July 31st total of 34,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Camber Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEI remained flat at $0.35 during trading on Wednesday. 15,712,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,485,332. Camber Energy has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.85.
Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camber Energy
Camber Energy Company Profile
Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Kansas, Missouri; Louisiana; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its total estimated proved producing reserves consists of approximately 73,800 barrels of oil equivalent, including 48,400 barrels were crude oil and NGL reserves, and 152,400 thousand cubic feet were natural gas reserves.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camber Energy (CEI)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.