California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Short Interest Update

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of California Water Service Group stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 186,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $48.46 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $25,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,290 shares of company stock valued at $193,222. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also

