Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 953 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,276. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.