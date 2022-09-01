Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,268 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after buying an additional 730,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,849,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,923,550. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.57. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $305.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

