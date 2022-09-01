Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF comprises about 0.9% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 494,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,742,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 31,956 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 105,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PKW traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $80.49. 304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,168. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $75.33 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

