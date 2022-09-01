Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 38,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,244. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.