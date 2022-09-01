Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,032 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.61. 35,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,506. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average is $107.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

